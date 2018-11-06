'I lost my family and my home'

Video

A former soldier who ended up living rough after losing his job, family and home is urging ex-service personnel facing mental health issues to seek help.

Neil Preece, 34, from Oldbury, West Midlands, has been treated for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

He's now being supported by the Royal British Legion's Battle Back Centre at Lilleshall in Shropshire.

Neil spoke out at the RBL hoped to raise £60,000 on Tuesday at the annual Birmingham Poppy Day.

Video journalist: John Bray