Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Theatre was a big eye-opener for me'
An award-winning play will be performed at eight secondary schools in Wolverhampton as part of a new partnership.
Pupils at The Khalsa Academy, where many of the students have never been to the theatre before, enjoyed a specially staged production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.
The tour forms part of the National Theatre's drive to introduce new audiences to theatre in a three-year partnership working with local theatres and schools.
-
07 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window