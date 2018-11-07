'Theatre was a big eye-opener for me'

Video

An award-winning play will be performed at eight secondary schools in Wolverhampton as part of a new partnership.

Pupils at The Khalsa Academy, where many of the students have never been to the theatre before, enjoyed a specially staged production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

The tour forms part of the National Theatre's drive to introduce new audiences to theatre in a three-year partnership working with local theatres and schools.