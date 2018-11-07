Students get virtual taste of warfare

Media player
Students get virtual taste of WW1 warfare
Students were given a taste of First World War battle - by wearing virtual reality headsets.
Technology firm Dev Clever, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, has created a virtual reality experience to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.
Students at City of Wolverhampton College got the chance to become a virtual soldier, transported into the trenches while bullets fly overhead and bombs drop from the skies.
07 Nov 2018
