Students get virtual taste of warfare
Students were given a taste of First World War battle - by wearing virtual reality headsets.

Technology firm Dev Clever, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, has created a virtual reality experience to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Students at City of Wolverhampton College got the chance to become a virtual soldier, transported into the trenches while bullets fly overhead and bombs drop from the skies.

  • 07 Nov 2018
