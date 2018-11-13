'Why I fall asleep to the sound of a gong'

Video

The sound of a gong might seem like the last thing to help you drift off to sleep.

But users of a wellness technique are reporting that lying down amid sound - or sound bathing - not only soothes and helps them switch off during their sessions in Stirchley, Birmingham, but helps their quality of sleep once home and in their own beds.

"Sound baths" are a modern spin on an ancient relaxation practice tapping into "good vibrations".

Video Journalist: Louise Brierley