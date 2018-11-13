'Why I fall asleep to the sound of a gong'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The 'sound baths' rinsing off the day with noise

How is a wellness trend using noise to help people drop off?

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 13 Nov 2018