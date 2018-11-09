Media player
School remembers servicemen who died after Armistice
A Birmingham school is planning to honour former pupils who survived World War One, but died later from their injuries, or in some cases took their own lives.
Only those who died from their wounds before 1921 are recorded on Commonwealth War Graves memorials.
The 245 old boys killed in the war are being remembered at a service at King Edward's in Edgbaston on Friday.
Thanks to new research, the school's archivist has identified so-called "forgotten casualties" who died years after the Armistice.
09 Nov 2018
