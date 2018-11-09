Remembering former Villa chairman Doug Ellis

Media player
Funeral for former Aston Villa chairman Doug Ellis
A funeral has been held for the former Aston Villa chairman Doug Ellis who died at the age of 94.
He spent two spells at the Birmingham club - 1968 to 1975 and then 1982 to 2006.
Due to his charitable work, he was awarded a knighthood.
His contributions to both charity and football were remembered on Friday by colleagues and fans alike, including Esther Rantzen, who launched Childline.
Mr Ellis died in October.
09 Nov 2018
