Remembering former Villa chairman Doug Ellis
Funeral for former Aston Villa chairman Doug Ellis

A funeral has been held for the former Aston Villa chairman Doug Ellis who died at the age of 94.

He spent two spells at the Birmingham club - 1968 to 1975 and then 1982 to 2006.

Due to his charitable work, he was awarded a knighthood.

His contributions to both charity and football were remembered on Friday by colleagues and fans alike, including Esther Rantzen, who launched Childline.

Mr Ellis died in October.

  • 09 Nov 2018
