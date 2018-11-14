Video

Patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham can request a visit from a dog as part of a scheme designed to enhance their recovery.

Funded by the QEHB Charity, the scheme has recruited eight specially-trained dogs ranging from a chihuahua to a mountain dog.

The Pets in Hospital initiative has been launched across elderly care wards but any patient is eligible for a visit unless they are isolated for infection reasons.

The dogs all had to get a clean bill of health before being used as part of the service.

Video journalist: Louise Brierley