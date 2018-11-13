Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Specialist wound hub opens in Birmingham
Terror attack victims and injured soldiers are among those set to benefit from Britain's first specialist wound research centre.
The centre, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, will bring together scientists and clinicians to investigate the body’s healing process.
It will also give mental health support to those with physical injuries.
Karl Hinett from Dudley, who suffered 37% burns to his body while serving in Iraq, says the help to reduce scarring will "mentally help people" on the road to recovery.
-
13 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window