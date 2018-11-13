Specialist wound hub opens in Birmingham

Video

Terror attack victims and injured soldiers are among those set to benefit from Britain's first specialist wound research centre.

The centre, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, will bring together scientists and clinicians to investigate the body’s healing process.

It will also give mental health support to those with physical injuries.

Karl Hinett from Dudley, who suffered 37% burns to his body while serving in Iraq, says the help to reduce scarring will "mentally help people" on the road to recovery.