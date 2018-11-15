Video

Timelapse footage has captured the moment a giant mosaic portrait of suffragette Hilda Burkitt was put together at Birmingham New Street station.

The 20m (65ft) image is made up 3,724 selfies and other photos of women sent in from across the UK.

The project, titled Face of Suffrage, is the brainchild of artist Helen Marshall and marks 100 years since the first British women voted.

It will remain on display until 14 December.