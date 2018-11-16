Wall crush victim's widow weeps over death

Video

The widow of one of the five men killed in a scrapyard wall collapse in Birmingham has recalled how she tried to phone her husband when she did not hear from him.

Hawa Dukureh said the incident was too devastating to comprehend.

Her husband Bangally Dukureh was killed when the concrete partition at Hawkeswood Metal Recycling came down on him along with tonnes of metal that had been piled against it.

It happened in July 2016.