Moment 'car buyer' steals vehicle

A man pretending to be a potential car buyer stole a vehicle from a dealership in Birmingham.

Owner Aamir Abad was about to accompany the man for a test drive, when he sped off in a car worth £5,000 at 16:00 GMT on Thursday.

Mr Abad, from AMH Cars, said it was "disappointing" police stated they had not got enough staff to send over after he alerted them.

The owner added he went to a police station and offered CCTV footage that has now been released to the BBC.

The West Midlands force said it was dedicated to protecting businesses and urged people to report crime.