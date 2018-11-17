'Pub bombings got my Irish dad beaten up'

Video

A man behind a new memorial to the 21 victims of the Birmingham pub bombings has revealed how people turned on his Irish father the day after the explosions.

Speaking almost 44 years to the day since the bombs went off, Maurice Malone recalled how his father was beaten, setting off a chain reaction which tore apart his family.

The bombs are believed to have been the work of the IRA.

Mr Malone hopes the memorial - set to be formally unveiled in the city on Wednesday - can be a symbol of how communities can move on from divisive events.