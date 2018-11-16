Wall deaths 'foreseeable and avoidable'
Nechells wall collapse deaths 'foreseeable and avoidable'

A group supporting families of men killed in a scrapyard wall collapse in Birmingham says the deaths were violent, foreseeable and avoidable.

Representatives from Smethwick's Gambian Islamic Community Centre spoke after an inquest ruled the deaths of five workers in July 2016 were accidental.

  • 16 Nov 2018
