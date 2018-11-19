Video

A gunman who was arrested trying to flee the UK hours after shooting a man dead in Handsworth has been found guilty of his murder.

Anib Khan was caught on CCTV firing the shotgun into a car driven by Taimoor Zaheer, who had been lured to his death by the killer and his older brother, Harras, police say.

Mr Zaheer, 22, was found on Maxwell Avenue in Handsworth in May and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Anib Khan, 23, and Harras Khan, 25, both of Crompton Road, Handsworth were found guilty of murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.