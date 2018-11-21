Children and sports stars become Super Movers
Children at primary schools in the West Midlands have been preparing to become Super Movers.

Tame Valley Academy is one of six West Midlands schools helping to celebrate the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards by hosting Super Mover Assemblies.

They were visited by Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya and other sporting heroes.

The awards are being held in Birmingham on 16 December.

