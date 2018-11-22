CCTV shows teen fighting off killers

Video

Footage has been released by police showing the moments before Ozell Pemberton, 16, was stabbed to death.

The teenager is seen trying to fight off Mohammed Amir Hussain, 17, and Oscar Ingram, 21, as they attack him in broad daylight in Sutton Coldfield town centre.

They were both found guilty of murder at Birmingham Crown Court.

Hussain of Church Road in Lozells, will serve a minimum of 16 years and Ingram of Banners Grove in Erdington, a minimum of 24 years.