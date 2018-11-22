'Life on the streets is scary and cold'

Media player
Life on the streets of Birmingham is 'scary and cold'
The housing charity Shelter has revealed one in 67 people are homeless in Birmingham - one of the highest rates in the country after London.
William has been sleeping rough on the streets of the city following the death of his father.
He told the BBC he hasn't been able to get a bed in a hostel for six months.
The government says it is investing £1.2bn to tackle homelessness.
