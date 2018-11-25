'A wig makes you feel unstoppable'
Why wigs are becoming more and more popular

Social media influencers and beauty bloggers have been inspiring more young women to join the wig movement for fashion.

The latest international trend is bringing girls together and even helping them to set up their own businesses.

