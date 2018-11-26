'My dad didn't want me to be a boxer'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I had to convince my dad boxing was good for me'

Daanyaal Iqbal has faced many challenges in his boxing journey.

The 21-year-old amateur from Balsall Heath, Birmingham, has been recalling the difficulties after becoming National Development Champion.

During his training, he has had to recover from a car crash and run six miles to get to his gym.

But convincing his father that boxing is good for him has arguably been the biggest fight.

  • 26 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Fighting crime with faith