'My dad didn't want me to be a boxer'

'I had to convince my dad boxing was good for me'
Daanyaal Iqbal has faced many challenges in his boxing journey.
The 21-year-old amateur from Balsall Heath, Birmingham, has been recalling the difficulties after becoming National Development Champion.
During his training, he has had to recover from a car crash and run six miles to get to his gym.
But convincing his father that boxing is good for him has arguably been the biggest fight.
26 Nov 2018
