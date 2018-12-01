'I'm 10 and prefer ballet to football'

Video

Birmingham Royal Ballet hosts community schemes to give children a chance to perform with professionals.

One has seen schoolboys selected to take part in its Christmas production of The Nutcracker.

After rehearsals, the performances in front of nearly 2,000 people are under way; making parents proud, the boys say.

The professional cast is delighted too, with one saying it does not feel like Christmas until the children arrive.

But for the boys, how does ballet dancing compare to playing football?

Video journalist: Craig Lewis