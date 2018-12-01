'I'm 10 and prefer ballet to football'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Birmingham schoolboys dance with The Nutcracker professionals
Birmingham Royal Ballet hosts community schemes to give children a chance to perform with professionals.
One has seen schoolboys selected to take part in its Christmas production of The Nutcracker.
After rehearsals, the performances in front of nearly 2,000 people are under way; making parents proud, the boys say.
The professional cast is delighted too, with one saying it does not feel like Christmas until the children arrive.
But for the boys, how does ballet dancing compare to playing football?
Video journalist: Craig Lewis
-
01 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-46372591/birmingham-schoolboys-dance-with-the-nutcracker-professionalsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window