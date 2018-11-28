The app that lets you join the band

Video

Jazz band Tin Men and the Telephone have had an app developed to allow their audience to help create music live in concert.

The smartphone software asks audience members to create a beat, around which the band then improvises a melody.

The musicians from Amsterdam are experimenting with the app at The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire as part of a three-year project in partnership with six UK arts organisations.

But making the improvisation come together is far from simple, the band says.