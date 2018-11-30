Video

A zoo has said it had "no other option" but to shoot and kill a snow leopard that escaped from its enclosure.

Margaash was killed after a zookeeper left open the door to his enclosure at Dudley Zoo in October.

The zoo said it has undertaken a disciplinary investigation of those involved, and reviewed enclosure security.

Footage released by the zoo in February shows the eight-year-old animal, and three-year-old female Taïga, in their new area.