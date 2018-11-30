Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Snow leopards shown in enclosure at Dudley Zoo
A zoo has said it had "no other option" but to shoot and kill a snow leopard that escaped from its enclosure.
Margaash was killed after a zookeeper left open the door to his enclosure at Dudley Zoo in October.
The zoo said it has undertaken a disciplinary investigation of those involved, and reviewed enclosure security.
Footage released by the zoo in February shows the eight-year-old animal, and three-year-old female Taïga, in their new area.
-
30 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-46403451/snow-leopards-shown-in-enclosure-at-dudley-zooRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window