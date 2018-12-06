Video

Sue Brown's parents moved to Britain in the 1950s from Jamaica.

In the documentary The First Black Brummies she looks at what life was like for Birmingham’s Caribbean community after World War Two and meets people who experienced the hostile environment that faced many of the early migrants.

The First Black Brummies is part of a new series, A Very British History, and will be shown on BBC One in the West Midlands on 10 December at 22:45 GMT.

The series will be shown in full on BBC Four in the new year.