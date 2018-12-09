Video

When the young people attending the Dream Chaser youth club in Birmingham said they wanted to play football, founder Asha Ali Rage made it happen.

She couldn't afford to rent a football pitch and pay a professional football coach, so Ms Rage started training to be a coach herself and now up to 100 young people train and play football at the club.

The majority are from the Muslim community, with Ms Rage coaching a group for Muslim girls every Friday.

She is now encouraging more Muslim girls in her community to take up the sport.