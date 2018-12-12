HomeLess One serves meals to the homeless
HomeLess One serves hot meals to people five nights a week from its base in Digbeth, Birmingham.

The charity wants to expand that to every night, but needs about 20 people to help out each evening.

In the run-up to Christmas, HomeLess One was visited by a junior football club who delivered presents to people supported by the charity.

Video journalist: John Bray

  • 12 Dec 2018
