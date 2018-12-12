Media player
HomeLess One serves hot meals to people five nights a week
HomeLess One serves hot meals to people five nights a week from its base in Digbeth, Birmingham.
The charity wants to expand that to every night, but needs about 20 people to help out each evening.
In the run-up to Christmas, HomeLess One was visited by a junior football club who delivered presents to people supported by the charity.
Video journalist: John Bray
12 Dec 2018
