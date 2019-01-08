'How I learnt to love myself'

Video

What do you say to yourself in the mirror when you're getting ready in the morning?

Blogger Sasha Johnson, from Birmingham, says she used to say horrible things to herself – but now uses "positive chitter-chatter to love myself up”.

Sasha, who writes about vulnerability and self-love on her blog The Goddess Lounge, says she’s challenged the way she thinks about herself and asks - do you love yourself?

Over the past year the single mum of four says she’s re-tuned her inner voice from one of negative put downs to positive self-love.