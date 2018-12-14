'No other kids' like 'brave' Viktorija

Video

The mother of murdered Viktorija Sokolova has spoken of her sadness that her girl will never see adulthood.

The 14-year-old's body was found in a Wolverhampton park in April.

A 16-year-old boy on Friday was convicted of her rape and murder and is due to be sentenced next year.

Karolina Valantiniene said there were "no other kids" like her daughter, whom she described as "very brave".