CCTV of teenager walking to her death
Video

CCTV shows Viktorija Sokolova in Wolverhampton walking to her death

CCTV footage shows a teenager heading to a Wolverhampton park where her body was found after she was raped and murdered.

A boy aged 16 has been convicted of the attacks on 14-year-old Viktorija Sokolova.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield said seasoned murder investigators were shocked by the violence to which she was subjected.

The scene of her discovery has been described as "horrific".

  • 14 Dec 2018
