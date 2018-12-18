Wheelchair dance tips for new bride

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Birmingham wheelchair dance club FreeWheelin helps new bride
A dance club for wheelchair users helped a bride achieve her ambition of enjoying the first dance on her wedding night.
Kirsty Capella, 27, from Birmingham, joined FreeWheelin ahead of her marriage to new husband Adam.
FreeWheelin provides dance sessions for wheelchair users and offers them a path into competition dance.
Video journalist: John Bray
-
18 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-46598485/birmingham-wheelchair-dance-club-freewheelin-helps-new-brideRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window