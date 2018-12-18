Wheelchair dance tips for new bride
Birmingham wheelchair dance club FreeWheelin helps new bride

A dance club for wheelchair users helped a bride achieve her ambition of enjoying the first dance on her wedding night.

Kirsty Capella, 27, from Birmingham, joined FreeWheelin ahead of her marriage to new husband Adam.

FreeWheelin provides dance sessions for wheelchair users and offers them a path into competition dance.

Video journalist: John Bray

