Latest bid for house that's too tall rejected
The owner of a house facing demolition after being deemed 76cm too tall insists it was built according to planning regulations.
Asif Naseem is appealing against Stoke-on-Trent City Council’s refusal to grant retrospective planning permission.
Mr Naseem said the house is the agreed height but the foundations were not dug deep enough.
18 Dec 2018
