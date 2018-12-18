The house that's too tall for the street
The owner of a house facing demolition after being deemed 76cm too tall insists it was built according to planning regulations.

Asif Naseem is appealing against Stoke-on-Trent City Council’s refusal to grant retrospective planning permission.

Mr Naseem said the house is the agreed height but the foundations were not dug deep enough.

