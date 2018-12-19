Video

CCTV tracks a gun being transferred between people minutes before a murder outside a club.

Derek Myers, 25, was shot dead outside Birmingham's Big Bang snooker club in October 2015.

On Wednesday, Tafarwa Beckford, 36, was jailed for at least 32 years after what police described as "one of the most significant" convictions in the last 20 years.

Beckford, a notorious member of the city's Burger Bar Boys gang, killed Myers in a revenge shooting, Birmingham Crown Court heard.