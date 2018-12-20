DNA hope in Birmingham mum's 1996 murder

Video

Police investigating the 1996 murder of a mother-of-three say DNA has been found that could help catch her killer.

Surinder Kaur Varyapraj, 36, was last seen outside her Birmingham home on 4 January, but her decomposed body was not found in a bedroom until 5 March.

Detectives, who have not been able to match the DNA profile to anyone on their databases, want to trace a man who lived nearby.

They say they believe the answer "lies within the community".