DNA hope in Birmingham mum's 1996 murder

New DNA evidence gives new hope of catching killer
Police investigating the 1996 murder of a mother-of-three say DNA has been found that could help catch her killer.
Surinder Kaur Varyapraj, 36, was last seen outside her Birmingham home on 4 January, but her decomposed body was not found in a bedroom until 5 March.
Detectives, who have not been able to match the DNA profile to anyone on their databases, want to trace a man who lived nearby.
They say they believe the answer "lies within the community".
20 Dec 2018
