How my brain tumour helps me appreciate every day
Katie Smith, 33, has an incurable brain tumour and has been told she might not make it to 40.
The former teacher from Stourbridge was diagnosed a few weeks after returning from her honeymoon in 2015.
Despite the prognosis, Katie and husband Luke decided to have a baby and Eli was born in 2017.
The couple are dedicating 2019 to raising money for Brain Tumour Research, with Luke taking a career break to support his wife.
Video journalist: Louise Brierley
24 Dec 2018
