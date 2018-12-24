Video

Katie Smith, 33, has an incurable brain tumour and has been told she might not make it to 40.

The former teacher from Stourbridge was diagnosed a few weeks after returning from her honeymoon in 2015.

Despite the prognosis, Katie and husband Luke decided to have a baby and Eli was born in 2017.

The couple are dedicating 2019 to raising money for Brain Tumour Research, with Luke taking a career break to support his wife.

Video journalist: Louise Brierley