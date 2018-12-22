Media player
Reuniting the young cast of 1961 BBC Christmas comedy
Nearly 60 years ago, 13 young amateur actors starred in a live BBC comedy broadcast about choirboys who went on strike.
The play - Choirboys Unite! - aired on 21 December 1961.
Playing the roles were Birmingham boys, some of whom had no acting experience.
They were largely drawn from the city's poorer areas.
Among them was David Smith, who lives in Stratford-upon-Avon. Fifty-seven years on, he is appealing for fellow cast members to come forward.
22 Dec 2018
