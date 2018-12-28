CCTV shows footballer road rage attack

Video

CCTV footage of a former England Under-17s footballer attacking a woman in a road rage attack has been released.

Riccardo Calder was jailed for nine months on 12 December following the attack which happened after his friend accidentally crashed into his car.

The former Aston Villa youth player was convicted of assault occasioning actually bodily harm.

Footage shows Calder confronting the woman in The Horseshoe pub car park in Maypole, Birmingham, on 7 May.

The woman had "bumped into" Calder's car, who she was friends with, before they pulled over in the car park around 04:00 BST.

In the video, which was used in court, the woman can be seen reversing her car after Calder aimed a punch at her through the open driver's side window.

The 24-year-old student nurse then drives forwards into the back of Calder's white Mercedes saloon, hitting it a second time.

The ex-Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder launched his assault on her, partially dragging the 24-year-old student nurse from her car and throwing her back into the driver's seat.