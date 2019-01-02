Car crashes into ground floor room

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Car reverses into ground floor room in Dudley
A vehicle crashed into a house during a disturbance on New Year's Eve leaving a front room wrecked.
Up to 10 men were involved in the disorder in Dudley, West Midlands, which left a woman in the damaged house needing hospital treatment.
Police received multiple 999 calls at about 23:00 GMT reporting trouble.
-
02 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-46741428/car-reverses-into-ground-floor-room-in-dudleyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window