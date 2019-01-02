Car crashes into ground floor room
A vehicle crashed into a house during a disturbance on New Year's Eve leaving a front room wrecked.

Up to 10 men were involved in the disorder in Dudley, West Midlands, which left a woman in the damaged house needing hospital treatment.

Police received multiple 999 calls at about 23:00 GMT reporting trouble.

