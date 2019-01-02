'I understand what it's like to be homeless'

Video

Michelle Davies spent several years sleeping rough and now she's trying to help others get off the streets.

The recovering drug addict from Birmingham volunteers as a peer mentor for the housing and homelessness charity Shelter.

First-hand experience like this has helped reduce pressure on health and emergency services, according to the charity.

But funding for the lottery-funded project is due to run out in the summer, and now Shelter hopes organisations like the police will consider employing mentors as it saves money in the long run.