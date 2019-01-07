What is a flexitarian and are you one?

Media player
Are flexitarians half-hearted vegetarians?
Reducing a diet's meat consumption can have a beneficial environmental impact, according to researchers.
Boosting an intake of plant-based foods while consciously limiting - but not cutting out - meat is known as a flexitarian diet.
But if plenty of people's diets already feature both food types, can it be considered a thing?
Mark Breen is a chef from Birmingham and insists being a flexitarian has benefits beyond "half-hearted vegetarianism".
Video Journalist: Chanise Evans
07 Jan 2019
