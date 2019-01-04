City farm where children first see animals
City farm in Birmingham faces closure as funds run out

A farm in the heart of urban Birmingham delights youngsters but it is facing closure as funds run out.

Balsall Heath City Farm was set up by a group of residents in 1980 and offers children their first taste of a country life and interaction with animals.

As the farm has grown, so have the running costs - to £55,000 a year.

But a lack of funds mean it will close in March unless an organisation steps in to keep it going.

  • 04 Jan 2019
