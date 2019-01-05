The pub where real ale and art collide
A city centre pub is developing a reputation as a cultural base for artists and photographers - with a regular series of exhibitions in the bar.

Among the latest displays at the Gunmakers Arms in Birmingham is an exhibition by a local photography group.

Members of We All Shoot Photos (WASPS) are raising money for a homelessness charity with the sale of prints and calendars.

Video journalist: John Bray

  • 05 Jan 2019
