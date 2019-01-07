Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Question Time's new host but old music
Fiona Bruce is the new host of BBC political debate show Question Time, taking over presenting duties from David Dimbleby.
But while the faces are different, the music stays the same.
The instantly recognisable intro was written by Birmingham screen composer, Stanley Myers.
-
07 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window