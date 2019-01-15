'I turned pizza passion into a business'

Media player
'Making pizzas used to be a hobby, now it's my business'
January is thought to be the busiest month in the year for people starting their own businesses.
In 2014 Lee DeSanges was throwing pizza parties in his garden for friends.
By 2018 he had launched his first pizza restaurant at the Custard Factory in Digbeth, Birmingham.
Here he offers his advice on what it takes to start a business.
15 Jan 2019
