'Knife' arch to be taken into schools

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Anti knife-crime arch to be taken into Sandwell schools
Police in a West Midlands borough are taking a metal detection arch into secondary schools to screen for knives.
Working with Sandwell Council, school councils and head teachers in the area, police officers have also created a number of activities to challenge and educate students on the consequences of carrying a knife.
One of the programme's key elements is the use of a walk-through metal detection arch, which is able to identify anyone carrying a weapon – much like in airports.
-
14 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-46868061/anti-knife-crime-arch-to-be-taken-into-sandwell-schoolsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window