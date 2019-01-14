'Knife' arch to be taken into schools

Video

Police in a West Midlands borough are taking a metal detection arch into secondary schools to screen for knives.

Working with Sandwell Council, school councils and head teachers in the area, police officers have also created a number of activities to challenge and educate students on the consequences of carrying a knife.

One of the programme's key elements is the use of a walk-through metal detection arch, which is able to identify anyone carrying a weapon – much like in airports.