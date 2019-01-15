CCTV of 'vile' robbery released

Media player
CCTV shows 'vile' robbery of woman in Birmingham
Police are investigating the robbery of a woman in her 70s and have released CCTV footage of her being dragged to the pavement by three people.
They stole her tablet device during her ordeal near Havelock Road, Birmingham, on 28 December and then ran into a nearby car park and into Alum Rock Road.
Although she wasn't hurt police still haven't caught the perpetrators.
Chief Constable Dave Thompson has appealed to the public for help, calling the criminals "vile".
15 Jan 2019
