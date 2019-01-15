Lamplugh search house 'still a mess'

Video

A family living in a house searched by police over the murder of Suzy Lamplugh say they are still waiting for major repairs to be carried out.

The Metropolitan Police carried out a two-week search in November over the murder of Suzy Lamplugh at the house in Sutton Coldfield.

The home was previously owned by the mother of suspect John Cannan, but Phil Carey, the current home owner said his kitchen needs fixing 10 weeks later.

During the search for the body of the estate agent who disappeared in west London in 1986, police excavated the garden, dismantled a garage, removed paving and dug a hole in the kitchen floor.

The force said it was committed to restoring the property.