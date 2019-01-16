'That is him and that's his blood'

Media player
Widow of Smethwick crash victim appeals 15 years on
In 2004 David Evans died in a hit-and-run crash outside Shireland Collegiate Academy in Smethwick - the school where he and his wife Jane both worked.
The killer was never caught and 15 years on Mrs Evans is making a fresh appeal to try to get justice for her husband.
She now also works for RoadPeace, a charity that supports road crash victims and their families in the UK.
