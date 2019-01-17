The happiest railway station in England?

Media player
Commuters urged to smile by positive messages on steps
Rush-hour commuters at a Black Country railway station are being urged to smile – thanks to some positive messages on platform steps.
Twelve signs promoting happiness and well-being have been chosen to lift the mood at Dudley Port station.
More than 300 slogans were submitted in a competition run by West Bromwich-based health and well-being charity The Kaleidoscope Plus Group.
The charity also hopes the positive messages may help people who find themselves at the railway station in severe emotional distress.
Video journalist: John Bray
17 Jan 2019
