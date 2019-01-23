Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I've spent a house deposit on fillers'
Callum Griffiths says he's had his lips filled at least 150 times - and at the age of 23 could have already put a deposit on a house with the amount he has spent on the procedures.
He said he had make the decision because he wanted to get the "Instagram look".
But why do people have this work done - and what are the regulations concerning injectable procedures?
-
23 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window