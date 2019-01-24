'I've spent a house deposit on fillers'
Callum Griffiths says he's had his lips filled at least 150 times - and at the age of 23 could have already put a deposit on a house with the amount he has spent on the procedures.

Video Journalist: Chanise Evans

  • 24 Jan 2019
